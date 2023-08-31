HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu arrives in Chhattisgarh on 2-day visit, accorded Guard of Honour at Raipur airport

Ms. Murmu arrived shortly after 11 a.m. by a special aircraft at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in state capital Raipur where Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior officials welcomed her, government officials said

August 31, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu being received by Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan upon her arrival in Raipur, Thursday, August 31, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu being received by Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan upon her arrival in Raipur, Thursday, August 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Raipur on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh during which she will visit two temples and also attend the convocation ceremony at Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur.

Ms. Murmu arrived shortly after 11 a.m. by a special aircraft at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in state capital Raipur where Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior officials welcomed her, government officials said.

She was accompanied by her daughter Itishree Murmu, they said.

The President received a Guard of Honour at the airport, the officials said.

This is her first visit to Chhattisgarh after assuming charge as President in July last year.

From the airport, the President left for Lord Jagannath temple in Raipur to join aarti puja.

Later, she will inaugurate 'Sakaratmak Parivartan ka Varsh' (Year of Positive Change) programme at a Brahma Kumaris Centre in Raipur.

In the afternoon, she will visit Guru Ghasidas museum, as per an official release.

The President will later proceed to Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) and stay there at night.

On Friday, she will visit the Mahamaya Temple in Ratanpur town of Bilaspur district.

She will later attend the 10th convocation ceremony of the Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur.

After returning from Bilaspur, she will meet delegates belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) at the Raj Bhavan in Raipur.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.