President Kovind to visit northeast

President Ram Nath Kovind will make his maiden visit to the northeastern region from November 19 to 22.

Security measures have been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident during his visit. Though the law and order situation in the rest of the region is under control, officials are worried about the recent attacks on Assam Rifles jawans by insurgents in Manipur. The Coordinating Committee, a joint group of six proscribed insurgent groups in Manipur, has clamped a 36-hour strike to sabotage the official functions of the President.

A statement issued on Thursday by Corcom alleged that since the imposition of AFSPA in Manipur from September 6, 1980 over 8,500 persons have been killed in the state. The statement claimed that the Assam Rifles alone had killed 411 persons, including 10 women and 20 children. Besides 1,528 persons were killed in “fake” encounters.

It may be recalled that the Supreme court is looking into these cases of alleged fake encounters.

Corcom has appealed to the people to not take part in the functions during the President's visit.