President Kovind to lay foundation stone of new Raj Bhavan building in Goa on May 30

PTI May 21, 2022 14:29 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone of the new Raj Bhavan building in Goa on May 30, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said. “The President will be in Goa on May 30, celebrated as the State’s 35th Statehood Day. He will lay the foundation stone of the new Raj Bhavan building at Dona Paula near here within the existing complex,” Mr. Sawant told reporters on Friday. During the event, all the past Chief Ministers of the State or their representatives will be felicitated, he said. Several others from different fields, including education, sports, agriculture and industries, will also be felicitated by Mr. Kovind on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, adding that the new Raj Bhavan building would be constructed by the State Public Works Department. It would be ready within a year, he added.



