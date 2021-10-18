President Kovind to attend Bihar Assembly centenary function

He will be on a three-day visit to Patna from Oct. 20

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Patna from October 20 to participate in the celebration marking the centenary of the Bihar Legislative Assembly building. All present and former MPs MLAs, MLCs and ministers from the State in the Union Cabinet have been invited to the function for which the building has been decked up in a grand way.

During his visit, the President is likely to visit the Patna Gurdwara, Buddha Smriti Park, Mahavir temple near the Patna railway station and Khadi Mall situated on the eastern flank of Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. A cultural programme has been organised at the Assembly Speaker residence, in which about 400 people have been invited.

‘Glorious past’

“Through the centenary celebration, the new generation will come to know about the glorious past of the Assembly, which has been a witness of the changing face of Bihar”, said Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Nearly 1,500 current and former MPs and legislators from the State have been invited to attend the function. Elaborate security arrangement have been made in view of the President’s visit.

Earlier this month, Mr. Sinha personally went to Delhi to invite the President for the centenary function. Later, after getting the consent from the President’s office, he held meetings with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi along with Parliamentary Affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Later, he reviewed the function preparation as well. The President would stay at the Raj Bhawan and attend the dinner and cultural programme at the Speaker’s residence.

The Assembly building, designed by A.N. Millwood, was called the Council Chamber in the beginning. The inaugural session of the Bihar and Orissa Provincial Council was held in this building on February 7, 1921 under the Presidency of Sir Walter Maude and addressed by then Governor Lord S.P. Sinha. The centenary year celebration had begun on February 7 this year at the newly constructed Central Hall of the building but was restricted to a single day function due to COVID-19.