President Droupadi Murmu flags off maiden Tripura-Manipur train

A view of the Shukovi railway station, Nagaland. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

President Droupadi Murmu on October 13, 2022 flagged off two passenger trains, one of them connecting Tripura and Manipur for the first time.

While the Jan Shatabdi Express will operate between Tripura capital Agartala and Khongsang in Manipur, the other train is a special express linking Agartala and Kolkata via Guwahati.

The President, accompanied by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, flagged off the two passenger trains of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) at Agartala railway station.

“President Droupadi Murmu flagged off Agartala-Khongsang Jan Shatabdi Express and Agartala-Kolkata Express from Agartala Railway station. The trains connecting Tripura to Assam, West Bengal and Manipur will boost connectivity and tourism in the North East region,” a tweet from the President’s office said.

NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi De said the 14-coach special express will run once a week. “The Jan Shatabdi Express will operate thrice a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — via Jiribam (Manipur) and one of its coaches is a Vistadome,” he said.

The Agartala-Khongsang section is on the 110 km Jiribam-Imphal new line project that is partly under construction.

The President is also scheduled to inaugurate the first train between Nagaland and Meghalaya on Friday. This train is an extension of the Guwahati-Lumding-Guwahati Express.

From Friday, this train will operate between Shukhovi in Nagaland and Mendipathar in Meghalaya to “link the people of Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland”.

The NFR has undertaken an ambitious project to connect all eight northeastern States’ capitals or take the railway line to a strategic place nearest these towns. The project has met with opposition only in Meghalaya where some pressure groups do not want the railway anywhere near Shillong.