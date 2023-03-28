ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu visits Belur Math, in West Bengal’s Howrah

March 28, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Kolkata

Droupadi Murmu was received by Swami Suvirandaji Maharaj, general secretary of Ramakrishna Mission. She will be visiting the main temple of the Math as well as Swami Vivekananda’s room in the complex.

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu with West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose during her visit to Belur Math, in Howrah district, on March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Mach 28 visited the famed Belur Math, global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda in the late 19th century.

Ms. Murmu was received by Swami Suvirandaji Maharaj, general secretary of the Mission. She will be visiting the main temple of the Math as well as Swami Vivekananda’s room in the complex.

ALSO READ
The land of Bengal has given birth to immortal revolutionaries, prominent scientists: President Murmu

The temple architecture of the Math complex is notable for having fused Hindu, Islamic, Christian and Buddhist art and motifs and draws thousands of visitors from all over the country and the world on most days. The Math has however, been kept closed on Tuesday for all other visitors till 10 a.m. in view of the President’s security.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the morning, the President will grace the UCO Bank's celebration of completion of 80 years in serving as a bank. The President is also scheduled to travel to Santiniketan later in the day to grace the annual convocation of the Visva-Bharati university founded by poet laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore.

Ms. Murmu arrived in Kolkata on March 27 and visited Netaji Bhavan, where India’s freedom movement’s icon Subhas Chandra Bose had lived. She also visited Jorasanko, the Tagore family's home.

In the evening, she was given a civic reception at Netaji Indoor Stadium where Governor C. V. Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US