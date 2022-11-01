President Droupadi Murmu to visit Nagaland on November 2-3

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Nagaland on a two-day visit beginning on November 2. File Photo. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Nagaland on a two-day visit beginning Wednesday, officials said.

This will be her maiden visit to the state after assuming office.

The state government will accord her a civic reception at Capital Cultural Hall here on Wednesday.

The President will virtually inaugurate newly constructed government schools, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads, and Kohima Super Market.

She is also scheduled to meet state ministers at the Raj Bhavan which will be followed by a state banquet at the chief minister’s residential complex on November 2.

On Thursday, the President will visit the Kohima War Cemetery and Kigwema, one of the oldest Angami villages, located about 15 km from the state capital.

Last month, the President had visited Tripura and Assam.