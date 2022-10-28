President Droupadi Murmu to visit Kashi on ‘Dev Deepavali’

In 2020, PM Modi who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha also visited Kashi to participate in the ‘Dev Deepavali’ celebrations.

The Hindu Bureau Lucknow
October 28, 2022 16:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Varanasi on November 7 to attend the ‘Dev Deepavali’ celebrations in Kashi and will take a boat ride in the evening from Sant Ravidas Ghat, located near the Assi Ghat to witness different ghats of the Ganga river lit with diyas.

The district administration started making necessary arrangements for the visit. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also accompany the President along many other senior U.P. government ministers and high ranking officials.

The Dev Deepavali or the Diwali of the ‘Gods’ is celebrated at the ghats of Kashi on Kartik Poornima, fifteen days after Diwali. The steps of all the ghats on the riverfront of the Ganga river, from Ravidas Ghat at the southern end to Rajghat, are lit with ‘diyas’ in honour of Ganga and its presiding goddess.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha also visited Kashi to participate in the ‘Dev Deepavali’ celebrations. Mr. Modi witnessed the aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and laser show along with sailing in the holy river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh
Deepavali

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app