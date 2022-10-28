President Droupadi Murmu to visit Kashi on ‘Dev Deepavali’

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Varanasi on November 7 to attend the ‘Dev Deepavali’ celebrations in Kashi and will take a boat ride in the evening from Sant Ravidas Ghat, located near the Assi Ghat to witness different ghats of the Ganga river lit with diyas.

The district administration started making necessary arrangements for the visit. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also accompany the President along many other senior U.P. government ministers and high ranking officials.

The Dev Deepavali or the Diwali of the ‘Gods’ is celebrated at the ghats of Kashi on Kartik Poornima, fifteen days after Diwali. The steps of all the ghats on the riverfront of the Ganga river, from Ravidas Ghat at the southern end to Rajghat, are lit with ‘diyas’ in honour of Ganga and its presiding goddess.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha also visited Kashi to participate in the ‘Dev Deepavali’ celebrations. Mr. Modi witnessed the aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and laser show along with sailing in the holy river.