President Droupadi Murmu returns home to a rousing traditional welcome

May 04, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday returned home to a rousing traditional reception at Pahadpur, her husband’s village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district - her maiden visit after becoming Head of the State last year.

Ms. Murmu landed at a temporary helipad at Badampahad by special IAF chopper. Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu and local MLAs received her when she got down from helicopter.

Although a car-cade was kept ready to take her away directly from the helipad, she chose to walk down a distance greeting people waiting for hours on both sides of road. After waving at her fellow villagers and community members, she garlanded statue of her late husband –Shyam Charan Murmu at Pahadpur.

Her visit to Gosani, which is considered as holy place inhabited by villages’ ancestral spirits, appeared to be a special gesture. In culture of Santal community, which Ms. Murmu belongs to, a person pays his or her obeisance at Gosani upon arrival in the village after a long gap or undertaking new journey in life. Santal tribes believe that spirits of heads of villages, who reside in Gosani, would shower their blessings.

The President laid foundation stone for Skill Hub at SLS Residential School which was her in-laws’ ancestral house. She had converted husband’s ancestral house into a residential school in memory of her husband Shyam Charan Murmu, elder son Laxman Murmu and younger son Sipun Murmu, who passed away due to different reasons between 2009 and 2014.

It was first occasion when Ms. Murmu was meeting with members of her extended family members and community members as Head of State at their own village. President also launched a campaign on ‘Addiction free Odisha’ at Prajapita Brahma Kumari Centre at Sataputia.

During her visit, she inaugurated a tribal development project, one livelihood project on mushroom cultivation and a community centre supported by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development at Pahadpur village. The tribal development project will touch the lives of 100 tribal families of Pahadpur village and another 400 families from the adjoining villages, NABARD says.

The project is expected to increase the annual income of each family to ₹1 lakh from one acre of land. Mango and cashew plantation is proposed to be taken up in the project area. An amount of Rs.5.16 crore is being provided by NABARD as grant assistance for the implementation of the project.

While Ms. Murmu’s native village is Uperbeda, her husband’s village is Pahadpur. Both the village is about 20 k.m. from sub-divisional headquarter town of Rairangpur. She would be accorded public reception at Rairangpur stadium by Rairangpur Municipality in the afternoon. Her three-day-long visit to her home district of Mayurbhanj include visit to Similpal Tiger Reserve on Friday and gracing convocation ceremony of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjdeo University, Baripada on Saturday.