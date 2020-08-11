Preparing strongly for Bihar Assembly polls, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Patna

11 August 2020 17:20 IST

The national president of Azad Samaj Party also formed the Bihar unit of the party with office bearers and State president.

Bhim Army chief and national president of Azad Samaj Party (ASP) Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan on Tuesday announced that his party is preparing strongly on all Assembly seats for the upcoming polls in Bihar. Mr. Azad also formed the Bihar unit of the party with office bearers and State president.

“In view of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections our party has been making strong preparations on all seats in the State. This time in the Bihar election our party will play an important role,” said Mr. Azad while addressing the media in Patna.

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission had declared that the Bihar polls will be held on time. However, Opposition parties and the ruling NDA alliance partner Lok Janshakti Party too had urged the Election Commission to defer Assembly elections in Bihar in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases and the devastating floods in 16 districts of the State. The ruling party JD(U), however, has demanded that elections should be held on time while the BJP leaders said holding elections was completely the Election Commission’s prerogative.

Mr. Azad also formed the party’s Bihar unit while declaring Jauhar Azad as the party’s State president and three others, Sayeed Masihuddin, Manoj Kumar Bharti and Amar Jyoti as State in-charge of the party.

“Soon I’ll travel across the State and form the party’s local district and block units. Our focus will be on the youth as they are the ones who are bearing the brunt the most because of coronavirus, unemployment, bad educational system of the State and rising prices”, said the newly elected State president Jauhar Azad.

