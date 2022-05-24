Preparing for extra Amarnath Yatra pilgrims this year, securing camping cities: CRPF DIG

The Amarnath Yatra will start in June after a gap of three years.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel during a joint exercise, ahead of their deployment for the annual ‘Amarnath Yatra’. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Amarnath Yatra will start in June after a gap of three years.

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are preparing to host an extra number of pilgrims in the camping cities this year during the Amarnath Yatra and a detailed deployment is in place to safeguard the pilgrimage, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG), CRPF, Rajendra Prasad.

“All the security agencies have been planning for the Yatra for the past two to three months. We are fully ready to cater to the expected extra pilgrims this year and security has been planned for the camping cities. There will be challenges but we are fully prepared,” Mr. Prasad stated during a medical camp for pilgrims in Jammu on May 24.

Both evil as well as good elements were present in society and “people should keep an eye on anti-national elements and report any suspicious movement”, Mr. Prasad noted.

Additional paramilitary troops

The Centre is deploying additional 15,000 paramilitary troops in Kashmir, compared to the strength of personnel manning the yatra routes in 2019.

Mr. Prasad said, “Additional deployment is being done. We’ve drawn an outline-details of deployment already made in the main sensitive areas. Security arrangements have been made at the place where pilgrims will stay so that any anti-social element can be nabbed in time.”

The Amarnath Yatra will start in June after a gap of three years. It was cut short in 2019 when the Central government ended J&K’s special constitutional position. Later, the two consecutive waves of pandemic disallowed the annual pilgrimage, which takes place on the twin routes in south and central Kashmir.