Other States

Pregnant woman refused admission in govt health centre for not paying bribe to staff

Representational image.

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

A woman experiencing labour pain was allegedly refused admission into a government health centre by its staff for not giving ₹5,000 as bribe in Shamli district.

The family of the woman, Bina, alleged that on Saturday, she was brought to the health centre in Jhinjhana town after experiencing labour pain. The staff there demanded ₹5,000 and they refused to admit her without it, the family alleged.

The family then brought Bina to a hospital in Shamli, they said.

The superintendent of the government health centre, Shashikant said that strict action would be taken against those responsible after an inqury into the matter.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 1:11:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pregnant-woman-refused-admission-in-govt-health-centre-for-not-paying-bribe-to-staff/article30424747.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY