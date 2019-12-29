Pregnant woman refused admission in govt health centre for not paying bribe to staff

A woman experiencing labour pain was allegedly refused admission into a government health centre by its staff for not giving ₹5,000 as bribe in Shamli district.
The family of the woman, Bina, alleged that on Saturday, she was brought to the health centre in Jhinjhana town after experiencing labour pain. The staff there demanded ₹5,000 and they refused to admit her without it, the family alleged.
The family then brought Bina to a hospital in Shamli, they said.
The superintendent of the government health centre, Shashikant said that strict action would be taken against those responsible after an inqury into the matter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.