Pregnant woman gang-raped, set on fire in MP's Morena

February 17, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Morena

The victim, who sustained 80% burns, is undergoing treatment in Gwalior

A 34-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by three men and set on fire in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, and is battling for her life in a hospital, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who sustained 80% burns, is undergoing treatment in Gwalior, an official said. The incident occurred in Chand Ka Pura village, around 3 km from Ambah town, on Friday, he said.

The victim went to the village to work out a compromise with a woman who had accused her husband of rape, inspector Alok Parihar of Ambah police station told PTI.

The victim was, however, allegedly raped by three men who were present in the woman's house. Later, the trio and the accused woman poured fuel on her and set her ablaze, the official said.

A video has been shared with the police in which the victim, being rushed to a hospital in a vehicle, is heard saying that she was first gang raped, and then the accused woman and the men had set her ablaze, he said.

The victim's husband, who is out on bail in the rape case, has handed the video to the police, Parihar said.

While the victim has recorded her statement with the magistrate, the police were yet to record her statement, he said, adding that the investigations are underway.

