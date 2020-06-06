Pregnant woman dies in ambulance after 13-hour search for hospital bed

An eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance after her family reportedly struggled to get her admitted to a hospital despite a frantic search for over 13 hours. The family claimed she was denied treatment by over half-a-dozen hospitals in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The district administration said it has ordered a probe to ascertain the facts related to the death of 30-year-old Neelam, a Khoda Colony resident, in the ambulance outside a hospital in Greater Noida on Friday night.

In a video circulating on social media, Neelam’s husband Vijender Singh is seen claiming that he had pleaded at the doors of several hospitals, including government-run facilities, before she died. “We first went to the ESI Hospital, then to a hospital in Sector 30 [Child PGI]; from there we went to the Sharda Hospital. All of them refused to admit her,” her husband alleged in the video which surfaced on Saturday morning.

‘Ventilator support’

“She was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences [Greater Noida] where she also got a ventilator but it was too late by then. In all, the death happened in the ambulance itself,” said the husband.

Neelam was undergoing treatment for pregnancy-related complications at the Shivalik Hospital in Noida which is a private facility, said Mr. Singh.

He alleged that the family also tried to get her admitted to Jaypee and Fortis hospitals in Gautam Buddha Nagar and the Max Hospital in Vaishali, Ghaziabad, only to be told that no beds were available.

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. has ordered a probe into the incident. “Additional DM Munindra Nath Upadhyay and Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri will probe the matter. The DM has instructed them to immediately carry out a probe and take action,” the district administration said in an official statement.

A similar incident was reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar on the night of May 25, when a newborn died allegedly due to lack of medical support as his father kept shuttling from one hospital to another between Greater Noida and Noida. Two private hospitals have been booked for alleged negligence in the case.