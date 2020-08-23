Pregnant tribal woman carried 5 km to hospital in Manipur

A pregnant tribal woman of the Huichi village in Noney district was taken to the primary health centre at Haochong on Friday on a litter made of bamboo and discarded gunny bags for 5 km. S. Bavium gave birth to the baby in the hospital there. Incidentally, she is the third pregnant woman to be taken like this from the Noney district this month.
S. Bavium could not be taken in an ambulance or any other vehicle simply because there is no motorable road leading to this village. As there have been torrential rains recently, landslides have occurred at many places in this hill district. The village youths who carried the litter all the way to the hospital slipped and fell down at several places.
Another expectant tribal woman Kanpalilu Kamei was brought by her husband to Imphal for delivery on August 5. However, the husband had to spend the whole night taking her to five hospitals. But all of them — three government hospitals and two private hospitals — had allegedly refused to admit her. She died at the gate of a yet another private hospital at Langol in Imphal.
Another woman, however, gave birth to a healthy baby.
The government has not taken up any actions against the hospital so far. However, an order was issued directing all hospitals not to refuse treatment to any patients.
Manipur Chief Minster N. Biren says that his government is doing everything possible for a balanced development of the valley and the hills. However, several tribal villages have no road connectivity with other parts of the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath