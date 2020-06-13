Pregnant Odisha woman falls victim to quack’s ‘malaria’ cure

A pregnant woman in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district died on Thursday after being treated by a quack doctor.

The victim has been identified as Anita Raut, a resident of Kangadhogari village, who was three months pregnant. As Anita was not keeping well, her husband Aburam Raut approached one Nanduram Ganda, who claimed to be doctor, on June 7. Ganda diagnosed her as suffering from malaria. He administered some injections and medicines, following which her condition allegedly deteriorated.

The distraught family members informed the ASHA worker, who, on June 9, persuaded them to shift her to Raighar Community Health Centre (CHC). On Thursday evening, her condition worsened and she had to be shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Nabarangpur (DHH), where she breathed her last.

A doctor posted at Raighar CHC filed a complaint with the police. They have launched a search to nab the absconding quack.