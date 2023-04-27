Pre-summit G20 meet kicks off in Ladakh

April 27, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Leh

Ladakh on Wednesday hosted a group of delegates from the G20 nations as part of the pre-summit meeting to put a focus on new-age youth.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs is organising a three-day event, named Youth20, from April 26-28, where the delegates will participate in meetings.

The Y20 pre-summit meeting is focused on the five Y20 themes of shared future, which include youth in democracy and governance; future of work, industry 4.0; innovation and 21st Century skills; climate change and disaster risk reduction; making sustainability a way of life; peace building and reconciliation; ushering in an era of no war and health, wellbeing and Sports.

The Y20 is one of the official engagement groups of the G20. The engagement group is organising discussions pan-India “to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action”.

“The Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.The Y20 pre-summit will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people,” the spokesman said.

All the relevant stakeholders are expected to take advantage of this opportunity to learn, network and engage with one another. The Y20 is looking forward to active participation from youth delegates so as to turn this into a meaningful and exciting event, he added.

Delegates visit monasteries

Meanwhile, the Y20 delegates got a glimpse of Ladakh’s rich cultural heritage when they visited Hemis and Thiksey monasteries. “They also witnessed the famous Cham dance, an enigmatic and energetic mask dance,” an official spokesman said.

The delegates also participated in the prayers with Buddhist monks at monasteries. “The delegates also visited the Maitreyi Temple, home to the statue of Maitreya Buddha,” the spokesman said.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) inaugurated stalls of Ladakh Haat and interacted with the delegates.

The pre-summit meeting comes even as China and Pakistan have objected to such meetings in erstwhile J&K.