Pre-poll violence: Gunmen fire at house of likely candidate’s brother in Manipur

In the continuing pre-poll violent incidents in the Andro Assembly constituency in Manipur, unidentified persons fired several rounds at the house of Ranjit Lourembam at Yairipok Yambem Makha Leikai at 11.20 p.m. on Saturday. There was no casualty though the house was hit by several bullets. Sanjoy Lourembam, the younger brother of Mr. Ranjit Lourembam, is planning to contest the Assembly election on BJP ticket from the Andro constituency.

Police personnel of the Andro police station visited the scene of firing on Sunday morning. They said over 10 empty cartridges were collected a little away from the house. One FIR was registered and police say that investigation is under way. No arrest has been made so far.

Andro is one of the valley Assembly constituencies where there have been pre-poll gun attacks. Some persons had been injured some weeks ago when shots were fired. Reports say that even sophisticated weapons such as AK-47 rifles were used. Some unidentified persons had buried one AK-47 rifle and some live bullets in a hillock in the Andro constituency. Though police had recovered the gun and ammunition stuffed inside a plastic bag, no arrest was made. The owner of the sophisticated gun was not known.

Following these violent incidents, the Government had issued a notification asking the licensed gun owners to deposit their guns in the nearest police station.. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the election schedule. Indications are that the elections will be held sometime in March next year.