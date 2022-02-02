Pre-budget talks throw up issues of governance

Activists call for transparency, public hearing and social audit in Rajasthan

The pre-budget consultations of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with the representatives of civil society groups, industry bodies, consumer forums, government employees and others have thrown up the issues of public welfare, governance, adverse impact of the pandemic on economy and the enactment of social accountability and right to healthcare legislations.

The State Assembly’s budget session is scheduled to start on February 9. The industrial sector, facing the issues of high taxes, systemic bottlenecks, inefficient supply chains and high power tariff, expects some major benefits and concessions in the 2022-23 State Budget.

The social activists called for transparency in governance, public hearing, citizens’ participation in administration, social audit of government schemes and an independent grievance redressal structure during their interaction with Mr. Gehlot. A Jawabdehi Yatra (accountability march) of the civil rights groups, which covered 13 districts last months, had brought these issues to the forefront.

Mr. Gehlot told the participants in the consultations, held since the last week of January, that his government would bring a budget which would give impetus to overall development of the State, based on their suggestions. An active and equal participation of all sections of society was essential for the State's meaningful growth, he said.

‘All-inclusive budget’

An all-inclusive budget would be tabled in the Assembly by incorporating the recommendations made by the tax advisory committee as well as the activists, Mr. Gehlot said. He said the State government had received useful feedback on basic issues such as drinking water, education, health, housing and food security.

Nikhil Dey of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) reminded the Chief Minister of the ruling Congress' promise to bring the law on transparency and social accountability, made in its manifesto for the 2018 Assembly election. A government committee had submitted a report on the subject along with the draft of the proposed statute in 2020.