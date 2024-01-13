GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prayers held for snow in Kashmir as dry spell ruins local economy

Weather conditions in Kashmir and severe drought have affected agriculture and horticulture besides causing severe hardship and suffering

January 13, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Devotees offer ‘Salatul Istisqa’ prayers at the Jamia Masjid, in Srinagar, on January 12, 2024. Large number of devotees participated in the prayers seeking an end to dry weather conditions in Kashmir valley.

Devotees offer ‘Salatul Istisqa’ prayers at the Jamia Masjid, in Srinagar, on January 12, 2024. Large number of devotees participated in the prayers seeking an end to dry weather conditions in Kashmir valley. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hundreds attended special prayers on Friday in the Valley to pray for an end to a prolonged dry spell in Kashmir and unusually high temperatures during the day.

The special prayers, locally known as ‘Istisqa’, were organised at the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers.

“The special prayer was to seek respite from the dry spell. A large number of people participated. The imams (priests) of several mosques and scholars in the Valley urged people to seek forgiveness in the court of their Lord,” the Auqaf spokesman said.

The spokesman said weather conditions in Kashmir and severe drought have affected agriculture and horticulture besides causing severe hardship and suffering. “Due to this dry weather, the winter tourist season is being badly affected,” the Auqaf spokesman said.

The special prayers come days after pictures of Gulmarg, with no snow cover went viral on social media. These pictures have evoked astonishment among locals and visiting tourists.

“Many tourists have cancelled their bookings to Sonamarg too,” Shabir Ahmad, president of the Beopar Mandal Sonamarg in central Kashmir, said. 

According to official figures, snowfall in November and December dropped to 23 centimeters in 2023 against 134.6 cm for the same period in 2022 and 50.6 cm in 2021. In 2016, Gulmarg witnessed a similar spell of scant snowfall at 7.6 cm.

J&K’s winter capital Srinagar has not recorded any snowfall for three months. Even the day temperature was far above the normal of 6.4 degree Celsius in Srinagar. The maximum settled at 13 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in Gulmarg was 6.5 degree Celsius.

Healthy spells of snowfall are key to Kashmir’s economy, which depends on horticulture and agriculture. Snowfall in the upper reaches of Shamsbari, Pir Panjal and Greater Himalayan ranges feed all the main rivers in J&K.

