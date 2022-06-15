Prayagraj police issue posters of 59 people allegedly involved in June 10 violence

District Magistrate of Prayagraj Sanjay Khatri with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar and other police officers inspects the Atala area, after violence during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders remark on Prophet Mohammad in the area, in Prayagraj, on June 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 15, 2022 17:59 IST

The violence broke out in Prayagraj after the Friday prayers against controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP functionaries

Police in Prayagraj on Wednesday started putting up posters of suspects accused of violence during the protest in the city last Friday against the controversial comments made by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson against Prophet Muhammed.

Based on CCTV footage of the protest as well as investigation of the case, the police had found more than 40 persons indulging in the pelting of stones or arson, Ajay Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, said.

These persons identified by the police were absconding, the officer said, adding that the posters would be put up in the area of the incident, as well at the railway station, bus stops and on social media for their identification.

Prayagraj police have already arrested 97 persons in connection with the protest. Across U.P., police have arrested 357 persons, including 85 in Saharanpur, 55 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkar Nagar, and 40 in Moradabad.

Mr. Kumar said that if the absconding suspects do not surrender before the police or court soon, the police would issue warrants against them or attach their property.

“We have prepared posters showing them throwing stones or engaging in arson,” Mr. Kumar said.

The officer further said that the police would arrest only those against whom they had clear evidence and could be seen clearly in the posters. “[Those] who cannot deny [their involvement],” he said.

A five-member committee has been appointed to decide which suspect detained for questioning would be put under arrest, Mr. Kumar said.

The rest would be sent back after questioning, he said.

On Sunday, the administration demolished the house of Javed Mohammad, an activist the police allege was involved in gathering the crowd of protesters in the Atala area of the city, terming it an “illegal construction”.

Now the police has its sight set on the other accused. Mr. Kumar said they were sending details of potential illegal properties of the other accused to the Prayagraj Development Authority and the District Magistrate. “They are doing the homework,” the SSP said.