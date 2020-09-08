Prayagraj police chief suspended over corruption allegations

LUCKNOW

08 September 2020 18:07 IST

Abhishek Dixit has been accused of irregularities, non-compliance of govt. directions

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended the district police chief of Prayagraj on charges of alleged corruption and laxity in law and order.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit, a 2006-batch IPS officer, was suspended after serious allegations were levelled against him, a U.P. Home Department spokesperson said without specifying any incident.

Mr. Dixit was accused of “irregularities” during his tenure and for non-compliance of government directions. He was also accused of encouraging corruption in postings, said the spokesperson.

The government statement also mentions that Mr. Dixit didn't take necessary action in checking looting incidents by bikers, foot patrolling or providing security to banks and other establishments.

The number of pending cases in Prayagraj over the last three months had also increased, the government said.

In March, Mr. Dixit had courted controversy as he, then the police chief of Pilibhit, along with the district magistrate, had led a march blowing conches and banging plates in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to express gratitude to those providing essential services during the COVID-19 outbreak.