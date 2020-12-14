Pratap Sarnaik submits privilege notice against Kangana Ranaut for ‘tweet’

Pratap Sarnaik, being probed by the ED in a money-laundering case, said he has submitted the notice against Kangana Ranaut to the office of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Monday said he has submitted a breach of privilege notice against actor Kangana Ranaut after she allegedly tweeted that a Pakistani credit card has been recovered from him during searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Talking to reporters in Mumabai, the Sena Legislator, who had a spat with the actress in the past over her “Pok” remark, said he submitted the notice after she allegedly tweeted that a Pakistani credit card was found when the probe agency raided his premises.

“This false news has maligned me. My family and I have been cooperating with the (ED) investigation,” he said, adding the ED had raided his offices on November 24.

Following Ranaut’s “tweet”, fake news against him is circulating on social media, the MLA alleged. “Nothing illegal has been found in my possession during the ED raids,” the Sena MLA from Ovala Majiwada in Thane district asserted.

On December 12, Ranaut, without naming the Sena MLA, tweeted, “He had threatened to break my face when I had said Mumbai was feeling like POK. India recognise those who are staking everything for you and those who are taking everything from you. Where you place your faith their lies your future. India Pakistan na ban jaye sambhalo yaaron.”

The actress then re-tweeted a post by someone else. “Credit Card of Pakistan National recovered from Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s residence.”