Prashant Kumar Mishra is CJ of Chhattisgarh High Court

He will perform the duties with effect from June 1

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, the senior-most judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, will officiate as the Chief Justice of the High Court from June 1 after the incumbent Chief Justice retires, a statement from the Law Ministry said on Monday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior-most Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from June 1, 2021, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Parappillil Ramakrishnan Nair Ramachandra Merlon, Chief Justice, Chhattisgarh High Court,” the statement said.

Justice Mishra, who was appointed as a permanent judge in November 2014, is an expert in constitutional and civil matters, the statement said.