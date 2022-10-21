Prashant Kishor warns of Nitish Kumar’s return to BJP

Political strategist and Jan Suraj Abhiyan party chief Prashant Kishor during Jan Suraj Padyatra in West Champaran district, on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The spat between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and poll strategist Prashant Kishor intensified on Friday when Mr. Kumar charged Mr. Kishor of resorting to “publicity stunt by saying frivolous things against him”.

“Kindly don’t ask me about him. He speaks for his own publicity and has been saying frivolous things. But he can speak whatever he wants, we don’t care. He is young. There was a time when I respected him. Those whom I respected had disrespected me,” Mr. Kumar said, when mediapersons asked him in Patna about Mr. Kishor’s allegation.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr. Kishor had claimed that Mr. Kumar’s channel with the BJP was not over yet and that the latter would take another turnaround ahead of the upcoming general elections in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kishor, who has been undertaking a 3,500-km padyatra across Bihar since October 2, had said, “As far as I know, Nitish Kumar is surely with mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) but he hasn’t closed his channel with the BJP”.

“Why one of his party MPs, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Mr. Harivansh, has neither resigned from his post nor the party has asked him to do so or any action has been taken against him?” he asked.

However, JD(U) leaders responded by saying that Mr. Kishor should do a “careful reading of history and precedence” as the post is “apolitical and constitutional that does not necessarily change with changes in alliances”.

History of antagonism

Mr. Kishor had joined JD(U) as national vice president in 2018. Mr. Kumar had then described him as the “future of politics”. However, just two years down the line, he was expelled from the party for acting against he “party’s decisions”.

The Chief Minister’s party had snapped its ties with the BJP to form the mahagathbandhan government in August this year. Taking a potshot at Mr. Kumar for being Chief Minister of Bihar for 17 years, Mr. Kishor said, “Of these 17 years, Mr. Kumar had held the post of CM for 14 years with BJP. Some people think that Nitish Kumar is working towards a big alliance of Opposition parties against BJP at the Centre but this is not very credible”.

Recently, he had referred to the CM as being “delusional” and “politically isolated”.

During the padyatra that is part of 12-15-month-long Jan Suraaj (good governance of people) campaign across Bihar, Mr. Kishor has had much to say about the CM and his ruling alliance ally Rashtriya Janata Dal. He is, however, accused of being soft on BJP. Earlier, the CM too had accused Mr. Kishor of working for the BJP.

However on Friday, while addressing a public meeting at Langda-Diwalia village under Narkatiaganj block of Ramnagar in West Champaran, Mr. Kishor attacked BJP at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “When Mr. Modi became Prime Minister after getting vote with chants of ghar ghar Modi, then the cost of LPG cylinder in every household gone up to ₹1,300 from ₹500 and next time (in 2024) if he wins (in the general election) the cost of gas cylinder will be ₹2,000”.

Mr. Kishor also called out the PM for ‘favouring’ his home State of Gujarat. “From Gujarat, PM Modi gets 26 MPs and in Bihar, we ensured win of 39 MPs to him but the factories are being set up in Gujarat and youths from our State, Bihar, go there to work in those factories as laborers?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, the good response for the march from the local people seems to be dying down since Mr. Kishor’s visit to Champaran district. “Only 50-60 people (most of whom were working for him in the campaign) could be seen moving with him in villages,” said a local villager in the district. “Mr. Kishor seems to have lost his steam and resources in just 20 days’ time. We’ll not be surprised if he abandons his much hyped foot march mid-way,” a local journalist based at Bettiah (West Champaran) told The Hindu.