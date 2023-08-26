Prashant Kishor taunts Kanhaiya Kumar

August 26, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Patna

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday taunted former Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was appointed the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) last month.

Speaking over handling a big responsibility in the Congress party, Mr. Kishor said that the party has no existence on ground-level in Bihar. During his ongoing Padyatra in Muzaffarpur, Mr. Kishor was speaking to the media.

Asked about Mr. Kumar being appointed NSUI in-charge to revive the party, the leader and founder of Jan Suraaj said that it totally depends on the understanding of the parties that the party is giving what responsibility to whom.

“The RJD’s responsibility is on Tejaswi Yadav and Jagadanand Babu, now only RJD leaders can say why they were allotted these responsibilities. Can Congress say what they want to do in Bihar?” Mr. Kishor said.

He further said, “I have been doing padyatra for the past 11 months and I have not seen Congress anywhere in Bihar. Neither did I see the Congress flag, nor did I see any active worker, nor did I see any program or events happening there. Despite this, Congress is a very big political party and if any effort is being made in Bihar, then it is for their good.”

The appointment of Mr. Kumar is seen as a move by the Congress party to connect youth of the country. He joined Congress in 2021 after leaving Communist Party of India (CPI) and actively participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Kumar hit the national limelight when he was arrested by Delh police in February 2016 on charges of sedition along with Umar Khalid and was branded as member of ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and national by right-wing.

He has also contested 2019 Lok Sabha election on CPI ticket but lost against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and firebrand leader of the party Giriraj Singh from Begusarai seat.

Mr. Kumar, 36-year-old young leader, hails from Bhumihar caste and also seen as a challenge for Tejashwi Yadav in Mahagathbandhan and that may be the reason that both leaders have not shared the dais together till now despite being alliance partners.

JNU alumni and Bihar Congress legislature party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan slammed Mr. Kishor for his remark against the party. Mr. Khan alleged that those who are not supporting the Congress and its partner are supporting the government in Centre.

“Who has given him authority to speak like this for the Congress party? Giving a speech will not make any sense and I must say that we really don’t take notice of his statement. Our ultimate goal is to defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll and those people not standing with us are supporting the government in the Centre. Congress party is a national party and does not need anyone’s certificate,”Mr. Khan said.

Asked about Mr. Kumar reviving the Congress party, Mr. Khan added that he is a respected member of the party and given a big responsibility according to his calibre and talent.

Last year, the election strategist had declined the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s offer to join the party as part of the Empowered Action Group (EAG) for the 2024 general election.

