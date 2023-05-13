Prashant Kishor taunts Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to build Opposition unity

May 13, 2023 03:50 am | Updated May 12, 2023 10:44 pm IST - Patna:

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday taunted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to build Opposition unity. He said that Mr. Kumar does not have his own place and is roaming in the country.

Stressing that what the Bihar Chief Minister is doing makes no sense, Mr. Kishor said that nothing will happen by having tea with leaders and holding press conferences. As a part of his ongoing Jan Suraj foot-march across the State, Mr. Kishor was in Morwa block of Samastipur district where he was interacting with the local media.

Hitting out at the Bihar Chief Minister, he said, “Nitish Kumar does not have his own abode and is roaming in the country, having tea with leaders and holding press conferences which will do nothing. If Opposition unity was to be achieved by having tea and holding press conferences, then this would have been completed ten years back. Opposition unity cannot happen if leaders meet each other. What Mr. Kumar is doing makes no sense. Mr. Kumar, who is talking about Opposition unity, should release the formula of seat sharing in Bihar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He should first disclose the arrangement between the JD(U), the Congress, the RJD and their other allies, he added.

Mr. Kishor further asked if Nitish would vacate his seat and give it to Communist Party of India (Marxist –Leninist)?

The victory of CPI(M-L) has been more than that of Mr. Kumar. Mr. Kumar’s party won 42 out of 110 seats it contested in last Assembly poll in Bihar, whereas the CPI (M-L) won 12 out of 17 seats it contested. Going by this fact, CPI (M-L) should get more seats. So will Nitish give up his seat, he asked.

On promise of 10 lakh jobs

He also launched a scathing attack against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav over his promise of 10 lakh jobs.

The poll-strategist said, “if you carefully understand the way Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has worked in the last 10 years, then you will come to know that BPSC cannot give more than 10 thousand jobs in one year. If the rules are taken into consideration, then BPSC will take at least five years to appoint two lakh teachers and employed teachers have only 3 chances. He is simply fooling people. Mr. Yadav promised to give 10 lakh jobs and said that he will give it in one signature. This shows that Mr. Yadav has no knowledge of any subject.”

Flays BJP’s Bihar unit

Lashing out at the BJP, he said that no leader of Bihar unit will get five votes to their name, and added that it even had to bring a leader from another party for the State president role.

“Today the condition of BJP is such that the command of BJP in Bihar is with such a person whose father [Shakuni Choudhary] was first Lalu ji ’s Minister, and then he became Nitish’s Minister, after that he became Manjhi ji’s minister and nowadays his son (read Samrat Choudhary) came out to save BJP. The BJP is not getting any new person in Bihar, they have got the same person whose father and grandfather were earlier in some other party, BJP is still searching for a leader in Bihar,” Mr. Kishor said.

He started the Jan Suraj Padyatra on October 2, 2022 in West Champaran. So far, he has covered a distance of more than 2,500 km. The district which he has covered so far includes West Champaran, Seohar, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran and Vaishali. The foot-march in currently passing through the Samastipur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories Prashant Kishor mocks RJD over claim of making Nitish Kumar the Prime Minister of the country