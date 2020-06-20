Prashant Kishor takes a dig at Centre on Coronavirus, China

Poll strategist and former Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor on Saturday took a jibe at the Union government over its battle against Coronavirus and China.

Ever since he was expelled from JD(U), Mr. Kishor has been slamming and mocking either Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or the Centre on several issues.

“The battle against Coronavirus was won in 21 days and also nobody came to fight from China ! Now, remains the economic development which will be corrected by the government data operators… nothing to worry as the government says everything is okay. Rest, be connected with poll campaign to become atmanirbhar [self-reliant] # liar government”, he tweeted.

Mr. Kishor wondered if Bihar had the lowest sample testing in the country. “It’s elections, instead of corona, which has been more in discussion in the State”, he said.

Assembly elections are due in October-November later this year.

“Despite lowest testing rate, a 7-9% positive case rate and more than 6,000 cases, Bihar is discussing more about elections than Coronavirus. Nitish Kumar who had not come out of his residence for the last three months due to fear of COVID-19, thinks there is no danger in people stepping out of their home to participate in polls”, he said.

Mr. Kishor, whom Mr. Kumar had said was the “future” of politics, was expelled from the party in January last after his series of tweets slamming Mr. Kumar over his stand on the CAA and NRC.

On June 12, he tweeted, “#COVID can't be wished away. We must fight or it will keep getting worse. Globally, leaders have won this fight with HUMILITY, TRANSPARENCY, SCIENCE & widespread PUBLIC BUY-IN. Time we learn from others and show the courage to go back to the DRAWING BOARD before it's too late”.

Big office

Currently, he has established a huge office space in Patna’s exhibition road with over 100 employees engaged in making connection with people and paving the way for youths becoming ‘mukhias’ (village heads).

Besides, Mr Kishor’s company I-PAC has also been working with other State governments and political parties to help them electorally in their respective States.