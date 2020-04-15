Prashant Kishor questions lockdown extension

Poll strategist and former Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday questioned the Centre’s decision to extend the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days. “It’s pointless to endlessly debate the rationale & modalities of the #lockdown2.The real question however is what happens if we don’t get the desired result even by staying the course on our chosen path till 3rd May? Do we have an alternative plan or the will to course correct?” Mr. Kishor tweeted after the Prime Minister’s announcement.