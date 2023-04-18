Prashant Kishor mocks RJD over claim of making Nitish Kumar the Prime Minister of the country  

April 18, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Patna

Poll strategist Prashat Kishor on Tuesday mocked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over their claim of making Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister of the country. Mr. Kishor said that RJD is the party without an MP in the parliament and they cannot make any difference.

On April 16, RJD had put up a poster outside its party office showing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister of 2024. He was shown sitting on the chair and opposition leaders of different political parties were surrounded, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and many others.

The poster was put up after a few days of Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav meeting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi with an aim to unite the opposition parties.

However, to avoid the controversy, the poster was later pulled down by the RJD workers. It was put up near the RJD office by Poonam Rai, general secretary of the women’s wing of the party.

“I must say that RJD is the party having no MPs in the Parliament. Out of 543 Lok Sabha members, RJD has zero representation. I have done several such works of making PM at national level and nobody else has done it. RJD has won more seats in assembly; it does not mean that they can do anything. Forget the Prime Minister, I can put up posters outside my house and can make you sit on the chair of the American President. They should first ensure to make at least one MP in RJD. The people of this country are not fools who will listen to the RJD. The people of Bihar did not ensure the victory of even one MP of RJD,” Mr. Kishor said in Vaishali district, during his ongoing foot march (Jan Suraj Abhiyan) started last year on October 2, 2022.

The poster was put up despite the assertion by Mr. Nitish that he does not wish to become the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition.

Mr. Kishor made a veiled attack on Mr. Nitish claiming that he is not the same person who used to be till 2014 and has compromised on corruption to remain in power.

“I am telling this on record that in 2015 cabinet portfolio was being distributed and I was there with Nitish ji. Lalu ji has sent the proposal for four RJD MLAs to make them minister but their names were not cleared because their background was not clean. Now those four MLAs are ministers in the cabinet of Nitish Kumar. He is not the same Nitish to whom people of Bihar gave the mandate on the name good governance. Nitish Kumar is doing all kinds of work which used to happen during Jungle Raj. Be it protecting the criminal, supporting corruption, giving shelter to liquor and the sand mafia. He is doing everything to remain in power,“ Mr. Kishor alleged.

Mr. Kishor stressed on the mining mafia with regard to a mining department women officer who was allegedly dragged and attacked by a large group of people involved in illegal sand mining in Bihta town of Patna district. The incident happened on Monday in which three FIRs have been lodged and 44 people have been arrested.