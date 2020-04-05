Prashant Kishor launches non-political food delivery initiative

After being associated with political strategy making for half a decade, Prashant Kishor launched his first philanthropic venture on Sunday challenging the aggression of COVID-19. The initiative, called Sabki Rasoi or Kitchen for All, pledged to serve piping fresh food to “15 lakh people in 20-25 cities in the next 10 days”. On the first day, Mr. Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) claimed to have distributed more than one lakh meals.

“In the last 24 hours, together with 38 kitchen and 54 grassroots feeding partners, we have served 1,29, 255 meals across 17 cities,” an I-PAC communiqué noted.

An I-PAC official told The Hindu that Sabki Rasoi aims at “bringing together various philanthropic foundations, not-for-profit organisations, food delivery providers, healthcare providers, government agencies, individuals, and good Samaritans under one platform to feed 1.5 lakh meals a day” as many in the country are not in a position to access food. At least 1,000 volunteers and professionals are engaged to achieve the objective, the communiqué said.

The I-PAC, founded by Mr. Kishor, is modelled on the political action committees (PACs) that manage campaigns for leaders and parties in the U.S. and has so far worked with various parties, across the political spectrum, scoring many a success.

Mr. Kishor, described by observers as India’s Steve Bannon and U.S. President’s political strategist and former Cambridge Analytica chief Alexander Nix rolled in one, is working with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the DMK for the 2021 Assembly elections. The I-PAC’s officials however underscored that the Sabki Rasoi is an independent initiative and has nothing to do with politics.

“This initiative is not political in nature. In the current situation, the I-PAC has decided to stand in solidarity to help those in need and provide relief to the most distressed sections of society,” an official said. Three types of organisations — engaged in food making, packaging and distribution — are partnering with the I-PAC to deliver the meals. Swiggy, India’s largest online food delivery platform, has also partnered with it to deliver meals.

The TMC officials, the section that is critical of Mr. Kishor but usually remains tightlipped about his interventions knowing his proximity to chairperson Mamata Banerjee, said they do not have any idea about his latest venture.

“He continues to do something or the other. Let it be,” a TMC leader said.