Prashant Kishor fires a salvo at Sushil Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 31 said that “all is well” in the NDA even as JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor opened a front against BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.
Mr. Kumar made the comment on the sidelines of an event in the State capital.
Mr. Kishor’s fresh tweet was in response to attacks by Mr. Sushil Modi without naming him. In his latest tweet, he said it was the people and not some party or its top leadership who had made Nitish Kumar the leader and the JD(U) the largest political formation.
