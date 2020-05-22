Pranayama can boost immunity, says Ramdev

Bhopal

22 May 2020 00:16 IST

Yoga guru advises M.P. govt. on virus

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday informed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, which is one of the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, that pranayama (breathing exercises) and ayurvedic medicines could help boost immunity and keep the disease at bay.

During a videoconference to give advice to the Chief Medical and Health Officers of all the 52 districts, in the presence of Mr. Chouhan, Baba Ramdev said, “If an individual’s immunity is strong, corona can do no harm to them. The usage of ayurvedic medicines and pranayama improves the body’s immunity.”

Health Minister Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Vivek Johri and Additional Chief Secretary for Health Mohammed Suleman were present during the meeting where Baba Ramdev guided health officials on the use of ayurvedic medicines and pranayama to combat COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Baba Ramdev claimed herbs ashwagandha (withania somnifera) and giloy (tinospora cordifolia) were effective to break the chain of infection due to the illness. “Their usage in the treatment of corona patients has shown good results,” he claimed.

As for breathing exercises, he listed six kinds of pranayama which could help keep the disease at bay. “Corona patients can also do pranayama. It gives quick relief,” he claimed

Extolling the initiate of Mr. Chouhan to give away ayurvedic medicines to people to improve their immunity to stop the disease’s spread, Baba Ramdev claimed the use of the medicines had been successful on patients of the illness too.

‘Medicines distributed’

Explaining the distribution of ayurvedic medicines, Mr. Chouhan said around 2 crore people had been given packets of decoction syrups in the State. Even health workers and police officers were also being given the syrups. He hoped the use of ayurvedic medicines and pranayama would go a long way in winning the war against the disease.