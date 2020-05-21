M.P. govt seeks advice from Baba Ramdev on combating COVID-19

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday said pranayama (breathing exercises) and Ayurvedic medicines could help boost immunity and keep COVID-19 at bay.

At a video-conference to give advice to the Chief Medical and Health Officers of all the 52 districts, attended by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Baba Ramdev said, “If an individual’s immunity is strong, corona can do no harm to them. The usage of Ayurvedic medicines and pranayama improves the body’s immunity.”

Health Minister Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Vivek Johri and Additional Chief Secretary for Health Mohammed Suleman were present during the meeting in which Baba Ramdev guided health officials on the use of Ayurvedic medicines and pranayama to combat COVID-19.

Baba Ramdev claimed herbs ashwagandha (withania somnifera) and giloy (tinospora cordifolia) were effective in breaking the chain of infection. “Their usage in the treatment of corona patients has shown good results,” he claimed.

As for breathing exercises, he listed six kinds of pranayama that could help keep the disease at bay. “Corona patients can also do pranayama. It gives quick relief,” he claimed.

Extolling the initiative of Mr. Chouhan to give away Ayurvedic medicines to people to improve their immunity to stop the disease’s spread, Baba Ramdev claimed the use of the medicines had been successful on patients of the illness too.

Explaining the distribution of Ayurvedic medicines, Mr. Chouhan said around 2 crore people had been given packets of decoction syrups in the State. Even health workers and police officials were also being given the syrups. He hoped the use of Ayurvedic medicines and pranayama would go a long way in winning the war against the disease.

AYUSH Department Secretary M.K. Agrawal informed that 4,000 people kept in quarantine centres and 532 patients were given Arogya Kasayan-20 medicine, which had shown positive results. Of these patients, 504 had recovered. “Teams of experts are conducting research in seven Ayurvedic hospitals in the State as to which medicines are useful in fighting corona. A research paper has also been prepared on this,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 270 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the count to 5,735. So far, 267 patients have died of the illness, while 2,733 have recovered from it.