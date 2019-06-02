Other States

Pramod Sawant to meet Modi and Pralhad Joshi to seek solutions to restart mining industry in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. File

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. File  

more-in

The Goa Chief Minister reiterates that resolving the mining deadlock is a priority for his government.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi to seek solutions to restart the mining industry in Goa, which stands banned by the Supreme Court since 2018.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a function in Panaji on Sunday, Mr. Sawant said he would meet them both after Mr. Joshi familiarises himself with his portfolio.

He reiterated that resolving the mining deadlock was a priority for his government.

Last month, Mr. Sawant had said harvesting of mining dumps near the mining leases was one of the options his government was examining to resume the mining activity in the interest of stakeholders, despite the Supreme Court ban on mining in 88 leases.

There are currently over 736 million tonnes of iron ore dumped in mountain-like heaps in Goa’s mining belt.

Mr. Sawant is expected to finalise a policy for dump ore harvesting by July this year.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
mining
Goa
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2019 9:19:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pramod-sawant-to-meet-modi-and-pralhad-joshi-to-seek-solutions-to-restart-mining-industry-in-goa/article27406219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story