Pramod Sawant to meet Modi and Pralhad Joshi to seek solutions to restart mining industry in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi to seek solutions to restart the mining industry in Goa, which stands banned by the Supreme Court since 2018.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a function in Panaji on Sunday, Mr. Sawant said he would meet them both after Mr. Joshi familiarises himself with his portfolio.

He reiterated that resolving the mining deadlock was a priority for his government.

Last month, Mr. Sawant had said harvesting of mining dumps near the mining leases was one of the options his government was examining to resume the mining activity in the interest of stakeholders, despite the Supreme Court ban on mining in 88 leases.

There are currently over 736 million tonnes of iron ore dumped in mountain-like heaps in Goa’s mining belt.

Mr. Sawant is expected to finalise a policy for dump ore harvesting by July this year.