Pramod Sawant gets second term as Goa Chief Minister

Ending days of suspense, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday finally announced Pramod Sawant’s name as Goa’s Chief Minister.

Mr. Sawant, who took charge after Mahohar Parrikar’s untimely demise in March 2019, gets a second term as Goa’s CM.

The announcement was made after the BJP’s Legislature Party meeting at party headquarters in Panaji at which central BJP observers, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State L. Murugan, along with the party’s Goa’s election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and desk in-charge C.T. Ravi were present.

Since the results on March 10, there has been widespread speculation whether Mr. Sawant would carry on as the next CM, given his wafer-thin victory margin in his constituency Sanquelim as opposed to his alleged rival for the CM post - Vishwajit Rane’s - emphatic victory in his constituency Valpoi.

“It was Mr. Rane had proposed Mr. Sawant’s name as leader of Legislature Party which was supported by other leader,” Mr. Tomar said after the meeting.