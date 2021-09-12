Pralhad Joshi, Tomar likely to visit Gujarat as BJP central observers

New Delhi

12 September 2021 06:46 IST

Party sources said the issue of Mr. Rupani’s successor will be discussed at the legislature party meeting likely to be held on September 12.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar are likely to visit Gujarat on September 12 as the BJP’s central observers to attend a meeting of the legislature party to choose the new chief minister following Vijay Rupani’s resignation, sources said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor on September 11.

His resignation came 15 months before the election to the 182-member Assembly in December 2022.

Mr. Rupani, 65, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled States during the coronavirus pandemic, had assumed office in December 2017.

BJP’s general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh and Gujarat State unit in-charge Bhupender Yadav met party functionaries soon after Mr. Rupani announced his resignation.

