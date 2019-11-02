Prakash Javadekar hits out at Kejriwal for ‘politicising’ pollution in Delhi

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked school students to write letters to his Punjab and Haryana counterparts on the pollution caused by stubble burning, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed him for “politicising” the issue and said it was “unfortunate” that he was indulging in the blame game.

Mr. Javadekar said by bringing students on board the issue, the Chief Minister was presenting the Chief Ministers as “villains”.

“I feel it is very unfortunate that the Delhi Chief Minister is politicising the issue of pollution and indulging in the blame game instead of finding a solution. He is instigating children to send letters to the Haryana and Punjab Chief Ministers to present them in a bad light and as villains,” the Minister said on Saturday.

Mr. Javadekar said air pollution is a problem which has aggravated in the past 15 years and is now being remedied by the Narendra Modi government.

“We have started holding inter-State meetings of the NCR Ministers and officials. All stakeholders need to act together and not blame each other,” he said.

“The solution to air pollution does not come with a ‘switch on’ and ‘switch off’ mode. It is with sustained efforts that pollution will be brought down. All State agencies and people need to participate in this effort to combat it,” the Minister said.

Taking a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister, Mr. Javadekar, who is also the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said instead of spending crores on advertisements, the Delhi government should focus on using the money for the larger good.

“I am not interested in blaming anyone today. Instead of spending ₹1,500 crore on advertisements, the Delhi government should give it to the farmers of Punjab and Haryana to tackle pollution and acquire machines that would help reduce pollution. The blame game will not reduce the pollution. Efforts in the right direction will,” he said.

Mr. Javadekar also hit out at the Delhi government for refusing to release funds for the construction of Phase IV of the Metro and the eastern peripheral expressway, until directed by the courts directed to do so.

Appealing to agencies to work together, the Minister later tweeted, “I appeal to all agencies to work together to combat air pollution, give relief to the people and refrain from indulging in cheap politics.”

He also urged people to use cycles instead of motor vehicles and to travel by public transport.

Listing out achievements of the Modi government, Mr. Javadekar said the Metro rail projects have paced ahead under the Prime Minister’s leadership, 60,000 heavy duty trucks have stopped passing through Delhi after the completion of the eastern and western peripheral expressways, the Badarpur power plant had been closed and 24x7 monitoring of industries has been initiated.

“Now, with more than 300 km of the Metro network, it is providing environment-friendly public transport to more than 50 lakh people. Sadly, here too the Delhi government did not give their share and the courts had to order them to provide the payment,” he said.