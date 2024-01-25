GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prakash Ambedkar says Patole has no decision-making authority on invitation to join MVA

The VBA on Wednesday said that signatories in any invitation to the party have to be the presidents of the respective parties

January 25, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash (Balasaheb) Ambedkar. File

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash (Balasaheb) Ambedkar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) extended an invitation to Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) to join the Opposition alliance in Maharashtra and discussion on seat-sharing.

In a letter signed by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State president Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, the MVA expressed the need to unite against “dictatorship and safeguard the Constitution.” 

The letter claimed the “country is passing through tough times and a voice against dictatorship is being raised.” There is a need to protect the Constitution and the country, it said.

Denying the invitation, Mr. Ambedkar accused Mr. Patole of “playing mind games with the people of Maharashtra or perhaps there a ‘locha’ [muddle] in your brain.”

“While AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala said that the VBA will be included in the MVA after the elections are announced. And, on the other hand, you are posting an invitation signed by yourself,” he said. 

Claiming that the Congress high command has not bestowed Mr. Patole with any decision-making authority, the Dalit leader asked the Congress leader if the AICC or the Congress high command allowed him to take decisions on coalition and alliance in Maharashtra. 

The VBA on Wednesday said that signatories in any invitation to the party have to be the presidents of the respective parties. 

“Send us an invitation with respect and signed by the presidents of the respective parties, Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar of the NCP, and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress,” Mr. Ambedkar added. 

