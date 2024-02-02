ADVERTISEMENT

Prakash Ambedkar joins MVA seat-sharing talks

February 02, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Mumbai

MVA leaders said that the allies are likely to finalise a broad seat-sharing deal, with 10 to 12 seats pending to be discussed

The Hindu Bureau

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President and grandson of Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar Prakash Ambedkar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar joined the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“With VBA joining the MVA, the fight to protect the Constitution of India becomes stronger. We will fight against mobocracy,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said.

Nationalist Congress Party MLAs and Sharad Pawar loyalists, Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, and Varsha Gaikwad, and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Raut are part of the seat-sharing talks committee. MVA leaders said that the allies are likely to finalise a broad seat-sharing deal, with 10 to 12 seats pending to be discussed.

