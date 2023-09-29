Prakash Ambedkar alleges possibility of Godhra, Manipur-like riots in country after Diwali

September 29, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Pune

Claiming that an explosive political situation would prevail in the country after Diwali, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Friday, in a thinly-veiled attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed the possibility of riots akin to Godhra and Manipur taking place in the country after the festive season in the run-up to the 2024 election.

The VBA chief, who is the grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, reiterated his claim of disturbances being deliberately staged near five of the most important temples in the country belonging to the Hindu faith.

“The security of these temples must be entrusted to the Indian Army. I appeal to people to remain calm, not fall prey to divisive rumours or react to the explosive situation that surely will prevail in the country after the Diwali festivities,” said Mr. Ambedkar, speaking in Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).

He further said that the whole country was moving towards a riot-like situation akin to the Godhra riots and the present turmoil in Manipur.

Mr. Ambedkar, who is allied with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the State, has made similar claims earlier this month when he remarked a fortnight ago that the BJP and its parent body, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were allegedly “plotting a carnage” to murder Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis to win the 2024 election.

The VBA chief had said the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya should be given to the NSG and Z-plus security should be provided to devotees travelling for the inauguration.

Mr. Ambedkar’s ally, Mr. Thackeray, too, had expressed earlier this month that an incident similar to the 2002 Godhra riots might recur soon after the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Sena (UBT) chief’s remark had drawn fierce criticism from the BJP leadership.

Meanwhile, the VBA chief remained sceptical about an alliance with the Congress or being inducted into the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, stating that no response had yet been forthcoming from the Congress despite the VBA already extending a hand long back.

Earlier this week, Mr. Ambedkar had made it clear that if the VBA was not inducted into the INDIA bloc within a week, then the party would contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra on its own.