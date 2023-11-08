One dies as Prahlad Patel’s convoy meets with accident in Chhindwara; Minister suffers minor injuries

November 08, 2023 03:04 am | Updated November 07, 2023 09:40 pm IST

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls Prahlad Patel’s convoy met with an accident on Tuesday in Amarwara of Chhindwara district. The crash between his car and a motorcycle resulted in the death of a man on the bike.

The accident took place when Mr. Patel was travelling to Narsinghpur, from where he is contesting, after campaigning in Chhindwara for BJP candidate Bunty Sahu who has been fielded against State Congress chief and chief ministerial candidate Kamal Nath.

The deceased was identified as Niranjan Chandravanshi, a private school teacher and a resident of a nearby village, who was going on the bike with three school kids. The kids also suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Mr. Patel also sustained minor injuries in his leg and received first aid treatment at a hospital.

