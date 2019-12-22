Pragya Singh Thakur complains against SpiceJet over seat allotment

Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur has lodged a complaint with the Bhopal airport director against SpiceJet for not allowing her to occupy seat 1A that she pre-booked on a Delhi-Bhopal flight on Saturday.

Officials said Ms. Thakur was instead allotted a seat on row 2 by the crew after boarding, as she turned up on a personal wheelchair and seat 1A on this particular aircraft type, a Bombardier Q400, was the emergency row allotted only to able-bodied passengers.

The MP, officials said, protested leading to a 45-minute delay in departure. Upon landing, she lodged a complaint with the airport manager.

An airline spokesperson in a statement said, “SpiceJet had the privilege to have Pragya Thakur on board SpiceJet flight SG 2498 (Delhi-Bhopal) on December 21. She had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair. The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seater). On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs.”

The statement informed that as Ms. Thakur had come with her own wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff was not aware of this fact that she was a wheelchair passenger.

“She was requested by the crew to shift to 2 A/B (non-emergency row) due to safety reasons, but she refused. The duty manager and other staff also requested her to move to another seat. She asked for the safety instruction document wherein the exit door policy is mentioned and the same was shown to her to provide clarity. As the flight was getting delayed other passengers were becoming restless and requested Ms. Thakur to change her seat but she refused. Other passengers also requested the airline staff to offload her as she refused to change her seat. Ms. Thakur agreed to change her seat from 1A to 2B and the flight departed. We regret for the inconvenience caused. However, safety of our passengers is paramount at SpiceJet,” the airline spokesperson said.

Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj airport director Anil Vikram confirmed having received a complaint from the MP. “I have received a complaint from Ms. Thakur over allotment of a seat. It is being looked into,” the airport director said.