Pradhan’s demand for OBC quota in jobs, education in Odisha triggers row

BHUBANESWAR

01 January 2021 17:33 IST

The ruling BJD accuses the senior BJP Minister of playing cheap political gimmicks

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s demand for providing reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in public employment and educational institutions has triggered a political controversy.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal accused the senior BJP Minister of playing cheap political gimmicks.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mr. Pradhan pointed out that it had been his longstanding demand that OBCs be provided reservation in employment and education and seats be reserved for SEBCs in educational institutions.

“I was happy to note that in response to my requests, you had constituted the State Commission for Backward Classes on February 12 last year. However, the report of this commission is yet to be submitted and my repeated requests of reservation for OBCs is yet to be implemented,” Mr. Pradhan said.

“I would like to reiterate my arguments for the necessity of affirmative action in favour of State’s OBC and SEBC population. As you are aware that OBCs and SEBCs constitute a considerable portion of the total population in Odisha who have been historically deprived of opportunities in the field of employment and education,” Mr. Pradhan mentioned in his letter addressed to the Chief Minister.

“In view of the 27% reservation for Backward Classes enacted by the Centre, significant reservation over and above this percentage has been enacted in States like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The indecision and delay displayed by the Odisha government in taking affirmative action for OBCs and SEBCs is a glaring disservice,” he asserted.

Reacting to Mr. Pradhan’s missive, BJD Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson, Sasmit Patra, said, “the BJD State Council this month passed a resolution for implementation of OBC reservation in Odisha. The State government is at an advanced stage for implementation in this regard.”

“If that is so then what is the point in keeping this as a State secret? Why has it not been reported anywhere? Moreover, what is the need now for reservation of students of State schools in medical and engineering colleges? The OBC quota will alone take care of it,” said BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar.