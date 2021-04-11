Other States

Pradhan candidate shot dead in Varanasi ahead of panchayat election

A candidate for the post of pradhan was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ahead of the upcoming panchayat election.

Pappu Yadav, a candidate who is also former husband of a pradhan, was shot four to five times before he died, said Varanasi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amit Verma.

The incident was reported from a village in Badagaon area of the district.

Pappu Yadav was shot by a person identified as Anil Yadav over a land dispute, said the officer.

The two persons, both history-sheeters, were friends earlier but Anil developed a grudge against Pappu after the latter secretively got some land registered from Anil's relatives over which he also had a claim, said Mr. Verma.

Anil allegedly shot Pappu late on Saturday. Pappu died on the way to hospital but before dying named the accused in a statement recorded on video by his family, said the SP.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, he said, adding that there was no law and order situation.

