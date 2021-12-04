Practiced 36 months for 4 years, in minus 25 degree Celsius to reach Olympics: Kashmir’s Arif Khan

Caption: Skier Arif Khan.Special Arrangement

Srinagar:

04 December 2021 15:41 IST

Khan attributed his success to his father Yaseen Khan, a ski operator, who introduced him to skiing when he less than 10-year-old

Arif Khan, 31, a Valley youth who is all set to represent India during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics next year, skied for eight to nine months a year consistently for the last four years and practiced in minus 20-25 degree Celsius to make it to the coveted sports competition.

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu from Europe, Khan, son of a ski tour operator from hilly pocket of north Kashmir’s Baramulla, said he has been preparing for the last four years to realize his dream to participate in Olympics. He won the spot for India in Alpine Skiing at the Entry League FIS event in Dubai in November this year.

“It takes physical fitness, ability to be quick at turns between the gates, while going down the icy slopes in speed. I ski eight to nine months a year. In Gulmarg, I can ski just three or four months because of the change in snow conditions. One of the most challenging parts of this sport is severe cold, and training in minus 20 or minus 25 degrees Celsius,” Mr. Khan, who hails from Tangmarg hill station that is adjacent to the Valley’s famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, said.

“My father has played the main role in my career. He raised me up as an athlete and provided me with support whenever it was needed,” Mr. Khan said.

Khan’s entry into the Olympics has again put a spotlight on India’s winter sports talent, at a time when the games were fading into oblivion in the country for lack of thrust.

“I see the upcoming Olympic event will be a challenging one because everything is prepared artificially like snow on the race slopes, but I expect good performance because I am training on the same snow conditions in Europe at the moment. It shouldn’t be that difficult during the races,” Mr. Khan said.

Participating in winter sports events across the globe since 2005, Mr. Khan has represented India more then 127 times. Though he is unhappy with the infrastructure available to skiers in the country.

“What I have experienced as a winter sports athlete so far, that reaching to the Olympic standard requires a solid infrastructure in terms of building ski slopes, which should be recognized by the international ski federation, more ski lifts, regular maintenance of slopes, conducting national and international level events in the country, providing facilities to the athletes in terms of training and coaching, equipment,” he said.

He is hopeful that if the infrastructure is upgraded in Kashmir, “we will have the top-level athletes within the country in the next four years”.

“We have all the basic facilities in Gulmarg. I believe we will have the advanced infrastructure developed in near future and that will help us to win medals at the international standard of Alpine skiing,” he added.