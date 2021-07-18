Other States

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar convenes meeting of MLAs on Monday

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar will hold a meeting of party legislators and district unit presidents on Monday here, ahead of the likely revamp of the state unit.

In a statement here on Sunday, Mr. Jakhar said in the meeting, all the MLAs and district presidents would pass a resolution stating that whatever decision the party high command takes regarding Punjab, would be acceptable to the entire state unit.

This resolution will then be sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he added.


