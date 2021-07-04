Other States

PPAs already under review: Amarinder

Special Correspondent CHANDIGARH 04 July 2021 00:34 IST
Updated: 04 July 2021 00:34 IST

Amid the ongoing power crisis in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the power purchase agreements signed by the previous SAD-BJP government were already under review and his government would soon announce its legal strategy to counter the PPAs.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting to review the power situation, said a carefully charted legal course of action was being formulated to save the State from further financial losses. Of the 139 PPAs signed during by the SAD-BJP government, 17 were enough to cater to the State’s full power demand, he said. He added the remaining were inexplicably signed.

