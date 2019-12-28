Other States

Powerful bomb goes off in Imphal

No casualty reported, say officials

A powerful bomb exploded in the heart of Imphal at 5 a.m. on Saturday, police sources said.

According to officials, there was no casualty. However, some shops in the Ngari street near the all-women markets of the city were pock-marked. Police from the local station rushed there. There have been no arrests so far.

A few persons were rounded up soon after the blast for establishing their identity. Officials said that the miscreants involved in the blast had fled the spot.

There have been several bomb blasts in the city in the past few months. At least five police personnel, including two officers and one civilian, were wounded in the last bomb blast at another part of Imphal. Chief Minister N. Biren, also in charge of Home, has been trying to check such violence within the city.

K. Meghachandra, the Imphal West District Police Superintendent, said that some insurgents had been arrested in connection with the bomb blasts in the city.

Police have registered a case. There has been no claim from any outlawed outfit for the bomb blast.

