Power Ministers of Meghalaya, Manipur test COVID-19 positive

Imphal

13 September 2020 04:17 IST

The Power Ministers of Meghalaya and Manipur, namely James K. Sangma and T. Bishwajit, tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

Mr. Sangma landed in the Imphal international airport on Saturday with his brother Conrad K. Sangma, who is the president of the National People’s Party and the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. They had come to Imphal to finalise the NPP candidates who will be fielded in the November bypolls in Manipur.

Manipur Power Minister T. Bishwajit, his two daughters and one security guard were found to be COVID-19 positive. The Minister and his daughters are in home quarantine.

While the Meghalaya Power Minister left for Shillong in a chartered flight, Mr. Conrad K. Sangma, along with Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Y. Joykumar, proceeded to a luxury hotel where the candidates’ list would be finalised.

After disqualifications and resignations, there are vacancies in 13 Assembly constituencies, according to Manipur Assembly secretary M. Ramani. However, it is not known how many constituencies will go to the polls since the Speaker’s order on disqualifications are being challenged in court.